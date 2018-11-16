Sri Lanka president rejects no-confidence on disputed PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A spokesman says Sri Lanka’s president has refused to accept the no-confidence motion passed by parliament against the disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Parliament on Friday passed the second no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa, who was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena on Oct. 26 after Sirisena sacked former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa’s appointment triggered a political crisis.

Parliament passed the first no-confidence motion on Wednesday but Sirisena and Rajapaksa refused to accept it.

Sirisena on Thursday asked the lawmakers opposing Rajapaksa to take up the no-confidence motion again.

