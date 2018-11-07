Listen Live Sports

After midterms, Democrats look to make state gains

November 7, 2018 4:38 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With the midterms over, Virginia Democrats are looking to keep riding a wave of voter discontent with President Donald Trump to take control of the state legislature next year.

Virginia is set to return to the national political spotlight next year when all 140 state House and Senate seats will be up for grabs. It’s one of only a handful of states with off-year elections, and will host some of the country’s most competitive legislative contests.

Republicans currently hold razor-thin majorities in the House of Delegates and the state Senate, but have been on a losing streak since Trump took office. Democrats are working to recruit candidates and identify key races to target.

