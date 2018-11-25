Listen Live Sports

Air Force family from North Dakota died in Montana crash

November 25, 2018 1:05 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Grand Forks Air Force Base says the North Dakota family killed in a crash in Montana was a U.S. Air Force family.

The air base says 25-year-old Staff Sgt. Anthony James Dean was assigned to the 69th Maintenance Squadron. Authorities say Dean, his 25-year-old wife Chelsi Dean and their two daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri, were killed in the Thanksgiving crash .

Anthony and Chelsi Dean were natives of Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Manvel, North Dakota, after being assigned to the Grand Forks air base where Anthony Dean worked as an RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief.

The Montana Highway Patrol discovered the crash scene Friday night after searching for the missing family since Thanksgiving. The patrol says their Toyota 4Runner went off Interstate 94 near Huntley, Montana.

This story corrects that Montana Highway Patrol discovered crash Friday night instead of Saturday.

