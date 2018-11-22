Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Albanian protesters clash with police, injuring 12 officers

November 22, 2018 9:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Several hundred Albanian protesters have scuffled with police as they tried to force their way into Parliament to protest against a government decision to demolish their buildings for a new road.

A police statement Thursday said 12 policemen and three protesters were injured.

Police said 11 protesters were detained for questioning and they are looking for more, especially seeking to identify those who “exerted violence against police and urged other protesters to violent acts.”

Earlier this month, the government announced plans to pull down 317 buildings to expand the road circling Tirana, the capital. Authorities say they will buy the land and buildings from those with proof of ownership and pay the rest three years’ rent.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Protesting residents have blocked the road daily.

Prime Minister Edi Rama called on the protesters “to get what the law gives to you and go away from the road!”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons