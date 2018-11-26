Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: White House holiday theme is ‘American treasures’

November 26, 2018 2:40 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2018 White House holiday decor features a theme of “American Treasures.”

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families — those killed in military service — as well as an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

