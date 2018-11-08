Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals court agrees to rehear ‘habitual drunkard’ case

November 8, 2018 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to hold a hearing to reconsider a three-judge panel’s ruling rejecting a challenge to a Virginia law that allows police to arrest people designated as “habitual drunkards” if they are caught with alcohol.

In August, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling dismissing the lawsuit.

On Thursday, the full court agreed to hear the case in January.

The law dates back to the 1930s and makes it a crime for habitual drunkards to possess, consume or purchase alcohol.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Legal Aid Justice Center argued that the law punishes homeless alcoholics who have nowhere else to drink but in public.

The three-judge panel found that the state has a “legitimate interest” in discouraging alcohol abuse.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline