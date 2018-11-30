Listen Live Sports

Argentina takes issue with the US on China comments at G20

November 30, 2018
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine officials are distancing themselves from the U.S. version of how they view China trade after a meeting during the Group of 20 summit.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Presidents Donald Trump and Mauricio Macri met Friday and “reiterated their shared commitment” to face challenges including “predatory Chinese economic activity.”

But a senior Argentine official told The Associated Press later that the “adjective used by Sanders is too strong and doesn’t reflect” Argentina’s relationship with Beijing. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

China is one of Buenos Aires’ top trading partners and the main importer of Argentine agricultural commodities that are the backbone of its economy.

The U.S.-China trade war has eclipsed the two-day G-20 gathering with the world wondering if Trump and Xi can reach a truce on a dispute that has rattled markets. The two leaders will meet on the sidelines at a high-stakes dinner in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Most analysts doubt they will reach any overarching deal this weekend that would settle the conflict, but if the two sides agree to a cease-fire, it could buy time for more substantive talks.

