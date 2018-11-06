Listen Live Sports

Austria: Kosovo-Serbia deal is basis for joining EU

November 6, 2018
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Austria’s chancellor has told Kosovo that dialogue with Serbia is the basis for any step toward joining European Union.

Sebastian Kurz, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said during his visit to Pristina that without a peaceful agreement between Pristina and Belgrade there would be no peaceful coexistence and regional stability.

Kurz was in Belgrade in the past two days, where he also warned that membership in the bloc depends on resolution of the Kosovo issue.

Kosovo and Serbia have been negotiating for more than seven years to join the EU.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia does not recognize the move and tensions persist.

