Bavarian party leader Seehofer to step down in January

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavaria-only conservative ally says he will step down from the post early next year.

The dpa news agency reported Friday that Horst Seehofer announced he would resign the post he’s held since 2008 as head of the Christian Social Union at a special party meeting on January 19.

He says “the year 2019 should be the year of the CSU’s renewal.”

Seehofer had been under pressure since the party’s dismal result in Bavaria elections in October that saw it stay in power but lose significant support.

Advertisement

Seehofer on Monday said he would resign the post but remain interior minister in Merkel’s Cabinet, a job he was also rumored to be considering giving up.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.