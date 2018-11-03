Listen Live Sports

Bedbugs found in courthouse in South Carolina for 2nd time

November 3, 2018 1:17 pm
 
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina courthouse has been evacuated after bedbugs were found there for the second time in just over two weeks.

York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton said specially trained dogs found evidence of bedbugs in both courtrooms of the criminal court building Thursday as well as in offices on both floors.

Hamilton told The Herald of Rock Hill officials decided to close the entire building for safety as a stronger chemical treatment is applied.

Bedbugs were found in parts of the building on Oct. 16.

Hamilton says the areas were treated then with heat, and testing afterward found no bugs.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

