Bill to lower city voting age to 16 heads to final vote

November 2, 2018 7:28 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would lower the voting age to 16 in Washington is set to be voted on by the D.C. City Council.

WTOP-FM reports the bill passed 3-0 through the council’s Judiciary and Public Safety committee Thursday and is expected to appear before the full council for a final vote this month. The station says the city will become the first municipality in the nation to allow minors to vote in all elections if the bill becomes law.

Three Maryland jurisdictions have lowered their voting age to 16, but only for local elections. Council member Charles Allen introduced the bill in April. He says it will “enfranchise the District’s young people and bring their voices into the political process.” The measure failed when he first introduced it in 2015.

