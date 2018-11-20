Listen Live Sports

Board won’t be required to sign confidentiality agreements

November 20, 2018 7:06 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore residents on a panel that reviews police brutality and abuse allegations will not be required to sign confidentiality agreements.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said in a letter that a refusal to sign a confidentiality agreement may determine whether city lawyers defend Civilian Review Board members if they’re sued for unauthorized disclosures.

After some members refused to sign the agreements during a meeting in July, news outlets report the board said it was unable to access the official police internal affairs records which they said were necessary to review cases.

Board chair Bridal Pearson said Monday that he was pleased with the resolution, which will allow the board to resume work. But Davis says the letter doesn’t resolve a disagreement about turning over records about an officer’s disciplinary history.

