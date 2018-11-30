Listen Live Sports

Brazil President-elect to end military intervention in Rio

November 30, 2018 4:40 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president-elect says that under his government the military will not be in charge of security forces in Rio de Janeiro state.

Jair Bolsonaro told reporters Friday that he will not extend the military intervention that began in February amid a spike in violence. The intervention is scheduled to end Dec. 31 and Bolsonaro takes office the next day.

The measure has put thousands of soldiers in the streets and increased operations against drug-trafficking gangs that largely operate in poor areas. But some Brazilians say it has not helped address underlying issues like unemployment and income inequality.

In August, Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said he wanted to extend the military intervention for another year, but the armed forces opposed idea.

