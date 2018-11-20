Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

British diplomat raises detainee’s case during Iran visit

November 20, 2018 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat has raised the case of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained in Iran for more than two years during his visit to the Islamic Republic.

The semi-official ISNA news agency on Tuesday quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with Iranian officials, without elaborating.

Hunt met Iran’s foreign minister and a top security official on Monday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the charity arm of Thomson Reuters, was arrested in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the government. Her family denies the allegations.

Advertisement

Hunt retweeted pictures of him meeting with her family and playing with her young daughter, saying “No child should have to go this long without their mother.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference