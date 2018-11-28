Listen Live Sports

Canada says another Canadian diplomat has fallen ill in Cuba

November 28, 2018 11:46 pm
 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada says another one of its diplomat in Cuba has fallen ill from a mysterious health incident.

That brings the total number of Canadian confirmed cases to 13. Twenty-five American embassy workers in Cuba have also been affected by mysterious health incidents, suffering a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion.

The 13 Canadians includes diplomats posted to the Canadian embassy in Havana and some of their family members, who have come down with a mysterious illness that causes dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating.

Global Affairs Canada said late Wednesday the government continues to investigate the cause.

The department is allowing diplomatic personnel to return to Canada if they wish.

The government plans to hold a conference call with media on Thursday.

