Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chechen leader’s Instagram back on, then gets blocked again

November 15, 2018 3:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has regained access to his popular Instagram account — only to lose it a day later.

Kadyrov on Wednesday posted a selfie with a handgun and a long-winded text about his love for firearms after his Instagram account which has over 3 million followers went live after nearly a year ban.

Kadyrov, who has been using social media to project his image of a strongman, lost access to it last year after the United States imposed travel and financial restrictions on him. Locals were using his Instagram account as a beeline to ask him questions and voice their grievances.

Kadyrov said in a statement early Thursday that his Instagram account had been blocked again.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated