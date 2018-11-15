Listen Live Sports

City votes to impose restrictive rules on short-term rentals

November 15, 2018 9:37 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington city council has voted to impose tight limits on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies.

News outlets report the D.C. City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to restrict short-term rentals to primary residences, and limit rentals in which the owner is absent to 90 days per year. The bill also prohibits property owners from renting out second homes for short periods of time.

Supporters of the limits say short-term rentals make real estate more expensive for would-be buyers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bill is too restrictive. The council has the votes to override a veto.

Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis says the council is “depriving D.C. residents of $64 million in supplemental income annually.”

Airbnb sued the city of Boston in federal court Tuesday over a similar measure.

