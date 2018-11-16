Listen Live Sports

Clergy, activists seek independent probe in guard’s death

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) — A group of clergy and activists are calling for an independent investigation into a bar security guard’s fatal shooting by a suburban Chicago police officer.

About 50 people rallied Friday in the Midlothian police parking lot to protest Sunday’s slaying of 26-year-old Jemel Roberson.

Roberson was outside a bar in Robbins, southwest of Chicago, and holding at gunpoint someone involved in an earlier shooting. Roberson was shot after officers from several agencies responded to the earlier shooting.

State police have said witnesses told investigators a Midlothian officer ordered Roberson to drop his gun before opening fire. Witnesses also reportedly shouted before the shooting that Roberson was a guard.

Roberson was black. The officer is white. He is on paid leave and his name has not been released.

