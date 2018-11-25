Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

County Democratic party leader leaves for nonprofit job

November 25, 2018 9:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — One half of the two-woman team that has led the Cincinnati-based Hamilton County Democratic Party has left that job to head a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C.

WVXU radio reports Connie Pillich is now working as the executive director of the National Association of Women Judges.

The former state representative says the new job is an opportunity to “make a real difference in a field that is important to me.”

Pillich dropped her bid for the Democratic governor nomination before becoming co-chair of the county’s Democratic Party along with Gwen McFarlin.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

McFarlin’s specialty is grassroots organizing. Pillich focused on fundraising.

She leaves after an election in which every statewide Democratic candidate from the top down won Hamilton County.

McFarlin will remain as party chair until after the 2020 primary election.

___

Information from: WVXU-FM, http://www.xstarnet.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending