Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

County GOP chief: Posting wildfire meme was a mistake

November 20, 2018 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Ohio (AP) — A county GOP chairman in Ohio says he was mistaken in publishing a meme on Facebook that appeared to refer to the California wildfires as “God’s Punishment to Liberal California.”

Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson says he deleted the meme. It showed a landscape ablaze along with the text about “Liberal California.”

Johnson said in a statement he didn’t intend “any disrespect to the innocent lives” lost but was pointing to policies he believes contributed to the fires. He said he confesses to “erring in my recent post” regarding the wildfires.

Authorities say the blazes have killed more than 75 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Advertisement

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras called the post “disgusting” and said Johnson owed victims, their families and firefighters an apology.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference