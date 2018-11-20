Listen Live Sports

Court fines independent Russian magazine $335,000

November 20, 2018 6:31 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ruled to fine an independent magazine $335,000, a move seen by Kremlin critics as retribution for reporting that is critical of the government.

The Tverskoy Court on Tuesday upheld last month’s hearing, meaning that the New Times magazine will have to pay the crippling fine for failing to notify authorities on time of receiving foreign funding.

The New Times’ editor-in-chief has mounted a crowdfunding campaign and managed to raise over $370,000 to pay the fine, which had threatened to force the publication to shut down.

The fine is believed to be the first measure taken in line with recent tough legislation that aims to fight against what the Kremlin sees as foreign influence in Russian media.

