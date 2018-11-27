Listen Live Sports

Court rules against proposed pipeline project

November 27, 2018 8:44 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An appeals court in upstate New York has ruled in favor of landowners who are fighting against a gas company’s plans to build a pipeline from Pennsylvania to Lake Ontario.

WIVB-TV in Buffalo reports the court ruled corporations can use eminent domain to gain access to private property only if the project is legal, which it says the planned project by National Fuel Gas is not.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation previously ruled that the pipeline by National Fuel does not meet water quality standards.

The suburban Buffalo-based company has issued a statement saying it remains committed to the project and is considering an appeal.

Lia Oprea, one of four landowners opposed to the project, says they are thrilled.

National Fuel has until Dec. 9 to file its appeal.

