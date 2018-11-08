Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Democratic chair says Trump is ‘absolutely’ beatable in 2020

November 8, 2018 11:06 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Committee chairman says Democrats can “absolutely” defeat President Donald Trump in 2020, and that Democratic victories this week show “we can win everywhere.”

Asked what the party learned in 2018 that could be applied to the 2020 presidential campaign, Perez said “we have to expand the electorate, we have to compete everywhere.”

The committee will give guidance on the presidential candidate debate calendar before year’s end, Perez said. He says he expects more debates than in 2016.

In Tuesday’s election Democrats gained majority control of the House. Data gathered by AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 115,000 voters and about 22,000 nonvoters, suggest Trump’s positions on the courts and border security cost his party seats.

Perez spoke Thursday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.

