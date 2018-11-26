Listen Live Sports

Democratic presidential prospect Bloomberg heading to Iowa

November 26, 2018 8:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg is heading to Iowa.

The former New York City mayor, who formally registered as a Democrat last month, is scheduled to appear in Iowa’s capital city at a Dec. 4 screening of a film on climate change, according to senior adviser Howard Wolfson.

Iowa traditionally hosts the nation’s first contest of the presidential primary season.

Bloomberg, 76, told The Associated Press earlier in the month that he would decide whether to enter the 2020 contest by January or February.

Should he run, Bloomberg would bring virtually limitless resources and a pragmatic governing approach to what is expected to be a massive 2020 Democratic field. He has spent tens of millions of dollars to promote liberal priorities on climate change, gun control and immigration.

