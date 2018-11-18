Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Detroit considers new name for Ben Carson high school

November 18, 2018 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A black conservative group is criticizing the Detroit Board of Education for its decision to consider renaming a school named after Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the board voted 6-1 last week to seek a new name for the Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine.

A black conservative group, Project 21, said in a news release Friday the decision was a “purely political act” that “ignores” the Detroit native’s accomplishments.

The school was named before Carson became President Donald Trump’s HUD secretary. The neurosurgeon gained renown for successfully performing surgery to separate Siamese twins who were joined at the head.

Advertisement

Board member LaMar Lemmons has been among those advocating a change, citing opposition to Trump’s administration among Detroit residents.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team