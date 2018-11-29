Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Detroit Council President Brenda Jones sworn into Congress

November 29, 2018 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has been sworn in to fill Michigan’s 13th District House seat, but will only serve in Congress for a few weeks.

Jones was given the oath of office Thursday after leaders in the House reached a deal on seating her while she keeps her job in Detroit. Jones will not take a city salary or conduct Detroit city business while a member of Congress.

Jones won a special election in August to finish former Rep. John Conyers’ term, but she didn’t win the Democratic primary to run for a full two-year term. Fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib was elected to the two-year term and will start in January.

Conyers stepped down late last year after sexual harassment claims by former staffers.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor