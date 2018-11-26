Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Driver manually controlled train speed in Taiwan derailment

November 26, 2018 5:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese government accident report says the driver of a train involved in a fatal derailment last month had disengaged his train’s speed governor just before entering a turn at almost twice the recommended speed and jumping the tracks.

Monday’s report didn’t explicitly say why the driver took the step, but said the train’s air compressor was acting abnormally, leading to a lack of pressure in the air cylinder and propulsion that came and went.

With the automatic train protection system disengaged, the driver was left to control the train by hand.

The report said the driver reported his action and a dispatcher questioned whether that was a good idea. Just minutes later, the train derailed.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The driver is under investigation in the Oct. 21 accident that killed 18.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration