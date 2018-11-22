Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Egypt says police killed 12 Islamic militants in Sinai raid

November 22, 2018 4:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities say police killed 12 Islamic militants when security forces stormed three deserted buildings used as militant hideouts in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

An Interior Ministry statement on Thursday says the militants were the first to open fire on the policemen as they surrounded the buildings in the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish.

The statement says there were no casualties among the police.

Egypt has for years battled Islamic militants in Sinai.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The insurgency intensified after the military in 2013 ousted an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, whose one-year in power proved divisive. However, a large military operation launched this year against the militants in northern Sinai has significantly reduced the number of attacks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons