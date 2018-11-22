Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Employees of Seattle suburb to undergo bias training

November 22, 2018 1:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Employees of a Seattle suburb will undergo implicit bias training after police asked a black man to leave a frozen yogurt shop because employees said he made them feel uncomfortable.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that Kirkland City Manager Kurt Triplett and police Chief Cherie Harris will also include members of the City Council in the training.

Police on Nov. 7 asked 31-year-old Byron Ragland to leave Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, where he was supervising a court-sanctioned outing by a mother and her son.

Outrage led police to announce they have launched an internal investigation, and the city apologized Monday.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Officials didn’t say if the officers violated any laws or policies.

The incident followed the high-profile arrests of two black men at a Starbucks coffee shop in Philadelphia.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons