Virginia expands Medicaid, big victory for Democratic leader

November 1, 2018 7:51 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — About 400,000 newly eligible low-income Virginia adults can start enrolling in Medicaid, a major achievement for the state’s Democratic governor.

Medicaid expansion enrollment starts Thursday in Virginia for coverage that will start at the beginning of 2019.

Expanding Medicaid was among the biggest legislative priorities for Gov. Ralph Northam, who plans a speech Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.

State lawmakers voted to expand Medicaid earlier this year, joining a majority of other states that have already expanded publicly funded health care to low-income adults. Medicaid expansion is central to former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The state has a website, www.coverva.org, to help people sign up.

