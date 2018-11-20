Listen Live Sports

EU blocks aid to Moldova over democratic concerns

November 20, 2018 10:49 am
 
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The European Union will suspend 100 million euros ($114 million) of aid to Moldova over concerns about its democracy and the slow pace of reforms in the former Soviet republic.

Peter Michalko, head of the EU delegation in Moldova, said Tuesday the funds would be frozen partly due to a June mayoral election in the capital that was invalidated.

Michalko also urged Moldovan authorities to fight corruption and thoroughly investigate the disappearance of $1 billion from the country’s banks before 2014 parliamentary elections.

He called next year’s parliamentary elections “an important test” for the country, which will receive the frozen funds if it registers progress.

Moldova signed an association agreement with the EU, the first step toward membership, in 2014.

