Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-director of military charity found guilty of fraud

November 29, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former director of a military support organization has been found guilty in connection with a scheme to steal from the charity.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release the jury found 40-year-old Patricia Pauline Driscoll guilty Thursday of wire fraud, tax evasion and first-degree fraud. Driscoll was the former executive director of the Armed Forces Foundation. She resigned from the Washington-based charity in 2016.

Prosecutors say the jury found Driscoll engaged in a scheme in which she stole from the charity, defrauded donors and lied to the Internal Revenue Service and the public about her salary and benefits.

Driscoll faces a maximum 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and a maximum 10 years for first-degree fraud. Tax evasion carries a statutory maximum of five years.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor