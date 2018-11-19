Listen Live Sports

Ex-LA County deputy sentenced in drug trafficking case

November 19, 2018 8:14 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after he was caught in an FBI sting offering to guard shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Kenneth Collins of Chino pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute drugs.

The U.S. attorney’s office says a judge on Monday also ordered the 51-year-old to pay $38,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Collins acknowledged that he and at least two other men conspired to accept cash payments while providing an armed escort in the shipping of large amounts of drugs from California to Las Vegas.

Authorities said Collins justified the fees by telling the undercover FBI agent: “‘we’re cops'” and “‘all of our transports make it through.'”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

