Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Explosion at Chinese factory kills 2, knocks down houses

November 24, 2018 4:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at a factory in China’s northeast killed two people and injured 57 others, the local government said Saturday.

The blast Friday night at a factory that made industrial machinery knocked down 15 houses and damaged 355 others, the government of Dongfeng County in Jilin province said on its social media account.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by flammable materials in a waste yard, the county government said.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons