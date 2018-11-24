Explosion at Chinese factory kills 2, knocks down houses

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at a factory in China’s northeast killed two people and injured 57 others, the local government said Saturday.

The blast Friday night at a factory that made industrial machinery knocked down 15 houses and damaged 355 others, the government of Dongfeng County in Jilin province said on its social media account.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by flammable materials in a waste yard, the county government said.

