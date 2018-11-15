Listen Live Sports

Family: North Carolina hiker missing in Mexico killed

November 15, 2018 3:18 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

A statement from the family of 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew thanked Chihuahua state authorities and said the search continues to recover his body.

Thursday’s statement says “authorities are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice.”

It says the man who taught Spanish at a school in Mooresville, North Carolina, “died doing what he loved — traveling and meeting people.”

Braxton-Andrew was last seen by hotel staff on Oct. 28 in Urique a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico’s Copper Canyon National Park.

