Fight involving Atlantic City officials under investigation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an apparent fight at an Atlantic City casino that involved the mayor, a city councilman and others who were arguing with them.

The dispute broke out around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Golden Nugget. The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office confirmed it is reviewing the matter — which was caught on video — but declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Press of Atlantic City reported that it viewed a 10-minute video of the encounter. In it, the two elected officials exited through a side door of the club and stood in the parking area with a small group, including an unidentified woman, and had an animated discussion.

Another man then exited the same side door and approached the group. The newspaper reported that it is unclear who initiated the first contact, but a fight ensued that lasted about 45 seconds, with Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. exchanging several punches with one of the men in the video, and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II tossing a man to the ground.

Authorities have not released video. Police have referred questions to the prosecutor’s office, which said it is reviewing an incident involving the mayor, the councilman and three other individuals it did not name.

Neither the mayor nor the councilman responded to requests for comment Monday. On Sunday, Gilliam told the newspaper there was “no incident” and “nothing happened,” while Fauntleroy called it a “loud argument.”

The newspaper reported that Fauntleroy said to a reporter, “You saw the video. It is what it is.”

Like all Atlantic City casinos, the Golden Nugget maintains video surveillance inside its property and on its outdoor grounds. The casino said it will not release video of the incident.

