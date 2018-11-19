Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Finland summons Russian ambassador over GPS jamming

November 19, 2018 5:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland has summoned the Russian ambassador to express “concern regarding GPS signal disruption” that occurred during NATO’s vast Trident Juncture military drills in Norway “and the security risks it causes.”

The Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday that after the meeting the country “expects further information from Russia and responsible behavior.”

Last week, Norway said Russian forces on the Arctic Kola peninsula disturbed GPS location signals during the Oct. 25-Nov. 7 NATO drill. Soldiers from 31 countries participated, including non-members Finland and Sweden.

Finland later said that the signal disruption was “not exceptional” and has happened before.

Advertisement

The GPS jamming isn’t believed to have caused any accidents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team