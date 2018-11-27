Listen Live Sports

Florida ex-police chief faces prison for framing suspects

November 27, 2018 12:12 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The former police chief of a small Florida city is facing prison time for a conspiracy in his department to frame black people for crimes they did not commit.

Court records show ex-Biscayne Park chief Raimundo Atesiano could get a maximum 10-year prison sentence at a hearing Tuesday in Miami federal court. Three other former officers have also pleaded guilty in the case, which centered around efforts by Atesiano to improve his department’s crime-solving rate.

Atesiano’s lawyer says the victims were not randomly selected but were known to police as having criminal pasts.

Prosecutors say the crimes for which black people were falsely arrested included burglaries and vehicle break-ins.

Two ex-officers were sentenced to a year each in prison, while the third got just over two years behind bars.

