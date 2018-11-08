Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

French judge extends detention of 6 in alleged Macron plot

November 8, 2018 4:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A French judge has extended the detention of six people arrested this week on suspicion of plotting to attack French President Emmanuel Macron.

A judicial official said Thursday the six can remain in detention without formal charges until Saturday with this ruling. A preliminary investigation of alleged criminal terrorist association opened on Tuesday, the day of their arrest.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the allegations, said the alleged plot appeared to be incomplete, but violent. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said it’s believed they were far-right activists.

French presidents have been targeted before. In 2002, a far-right sympathizer tried to attack President Jacques Chirac on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Avenue on Bastille Day.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump comes to France this weekend for the World War I Armistice centenary.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran