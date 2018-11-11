Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to be honored for work with vets

November 11, 2018 8:23 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are this year’s recipients of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to present the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, which is also Veterans Day.

Biden says the commitment veterans and their families give to America is why the initiatives like the Bush Institute are “critically important.” He commends “their efforts to honor and assist these brave men and women.”

This is the second year Biden has taken part in the Liberty Medal ceremony. Last year, he presented the award to late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution.

