The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Georgia Democrat wants recount in race with GOP congressman

November 16, 2018 5:49 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A Democratic congressional candidate in Georgia says she will ask for a recount of the vote in her close race against Republican Rep. Rob Woodall.

Unofficial election returns in metro Atlanta’s 7th District show Woodall with a lead of fewer than 500 votes — or about 0.1 percent — over his challenger, Georgia State University government professor Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Bourdeaux’s campaign said in a statement Friday she will formally request a recount after Georgia’s election is certified. Georgia law allows a recount if the final vote margin between the candidates is 1 percent or less.

Woodall has held the suburban seat since 2011. His campaign manager, Derick Corbett, did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

