German-Algerian man indicted for spreading IS propaganda

November 7, 2018 9:08 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have indicted a 33-year-old man for supporting a foreign terrorist organization over allegations he spread Islamic State propaganda and helped militants communicate using online messaging services.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that German-Algerian dual national Samir K. used aliases to create accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram and with email providers.

K., whose surname wasn’t released due to German privacy rules, then shared the login details with four IS militants from Germany who were in Syria and Iraq, so they could communicate secretly with other members of the group.

Prosecutors say the suspect also created a “media center” that spread IS propaganda — including beheading videos — to a German-speaking audience, and encouraged people to support and join the group.

K. was arrested in March and remains in custody.

