Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German offices of BlackRock searched in tax probe

November 7, 2018 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors say they have searched the Munich offices of investment firm BlackRock, which said it was cooperating in a probe of a tax scheme known as “cum-ex” transactions that has drawn the attention of law enforcers.

Prosecutors in Cologne said Wednesday they carried out the search Tuesday at the premises of BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG. BlackRock said in a statement that it was “fully cooperating with an ongoing investigation relating to cum ex transactions in the period 2007-2011.”

The German nonprofit newsroom Correctiv coordinated an investigation by 19 media organizations that reported the transactions involved participants lending each other shares so they could collect reimbursement for tax they hadn’t paid. The Correctiv report said the practice has cost European taxpayers 55 billion euros ($63 billion)

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history