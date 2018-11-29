Listen Live Sports

GOP governors minimize Trump impact on midterm losses

November 29, 2018 4:20 pm
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Republican governors are minimizing President Donald Trump’s impact on losses in the midterm elections.

Some, including re-elected Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, didn’t even mention Trump while discussing their races during the Republican Governors Association meeting Wednesday in suburban Phoenix.

Democrats flipped seven governorships, took control of the U.S. House and picked up hundreds of state legislative seats.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the results were typical for a midterm election. He noted his party picked up more than 60 U.S. House seats two years after President Barack Obama was elected.

Come January, there will be 27 Republican governors across the country. That is down from 33.

