The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Greek prime minister promises 10,000 new public jobs in 2020

November 8, 2018 2:50 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has promised to fill 10,000 new public sector jobs in 2020, while lawmakers voted to partially redress bailout-linked income losses suffered by thousands of civil servants.

Alexis Tsipras said in an interview with private Alpha TV that the positions will be possible following a deal with the Church of Greece to end the civil servant status of the country’s clerics.

Nevertheless, the 10,000 members of the clergy and other Church employees still will be paid by taxpayer through an annual state subsidy.

Earlier Thursday, parliament approved legislation to repay 820 million euros ($931 million) cut over previous years from the salaries of the military personnel, doctors, judges and academics. The vote followed court rulings against the creditor-demanded pay cuts.

Greece exited its bailouts in August and has a parliamentary election next year.

