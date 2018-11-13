Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Guilty plea set in straw purchase of gun in police shootout

November 13, 2018 3:06 am
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman charged with illegally buying a gun that was later used by her boyfriend in a fatal shootout with police has agreed to enter a guilty plea.

Summer Webster was scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for a plea hearing. She was charged earlier this year with falsely stating to a firearms dealer that she was buying the gun for herself.

The gun was purchased on April 18, 2017, the same day a warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Keith Price Jr.

Price was fatally shot the next day after ramming two police cars with his vehicle, then firing the 9mm handgun at an officer trying to take him into custody on charges of attempted murder and gun crimes related to an earlier shooting.

