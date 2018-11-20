Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Haiti hit with more violence amid third day of protests

November 20, 2018 3:03 pm
 
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti is facing a third day of protests and violence as anger grows over allegations of government corruption.

An Associated Press journalist saw a man who had been fatally shot in the head near the National Palace on Tuesday. It wasn’t clear who shot him.

At least eight deaths have been reported in clashes between protesters and police. Among the dead is a police officer who was shot and burned to death by a gang on Monday. Three people also have been wounded, including two foreigners.

Schools and government offices remain closed and new scattered protests have been reported across the country.

Demonstrators have demanded that the president resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous administration over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program, Petrocaribe.

