The Associated Press
 
Georgia law enforcement helicopter crashes in Alabama river

November 16, 2018 5:37 pm
 
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a law enforcement helicopter from Georgia has crashed into an Alabama river.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. Friday near Clanton in Chilton County. It was not immediately known how many people were aboard or whether there were casualties.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook message that the aircraft was used by law enforcement out of Georgia but it was unclear which agency.

Alabama news outlets report that the helicopter is believed to have hit a power line before the crash.

