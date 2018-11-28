Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

November 28, 2018 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks rocketed to their biggest gain in eight months Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed might not raise interest rates much further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 617 points.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 61.62 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,743.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 617.70 points, or 2.5 percent, to 25,366.43.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite jumped 208.89 points, or 2.9 percent, to 7,291.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks leaped 37.53 points, or 2.5 percent, to 1,530.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.23 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,080.48 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 352.61 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.70 points, or 2.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 70.18 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Dow is up 647.21 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 388.20 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.13 points, or 0.3 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor