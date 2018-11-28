How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stocks rocketed to their biggest gain in eight months Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed might not raise interest rates much further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 617 points.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 61.62 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,743.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 617.70 points, or 2.5 percent, to 25,366.43.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 208.89 points, or 2.9 percent, to 7,291.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks leaped 37.53 points, or 2.5 percent, to 1,530.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.23 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,080.48 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 352.61 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.70 points, or 2.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 70.18 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Dow is up 647.21 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 388.20 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.13 points, or 0.3 percent.

