Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hundreds attend funeral of man killed in Albania shootout

November 8, 2018 8:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Hundreds of Greeks have turned out for the funeral of a dual Albanian-Greek citizen who was fatally shot in a gun battle with Albanian police during an annual celebration.

Konstantinos Kacifa died Oct. 28 in an exchange of gunfire with police during an event to celebrate Greece’s entry in World War II against Italy. He initially shot in the air, apparently as a celebratory gesture, but later fired at approaching police cars.

The incident heightened tensions between Greece and Albania, with the Greek Foreign Ministry calling the killing “unacceptable.”

Greek supporters of Kacifa at Thursday’s funeral in the village of Bularat, 255 kilometers (160 miles) south of the capital Tirana, held Greek flags and shouted slogans saying, “Konstantinos you are alive, lead us.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran